Pillen declares victory for Nebraska Governor

Jim Pillen is the Republican candidate for Nebraska Governor in the 2022 general election.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans voted for a new governor in the general election, as incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts is barred from running for a third consecutive term.

Candidates on the ballot are Republican Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

As of 10:30 p.m. with an estimated 56% of expected votes counted, Pillen is leading the race followed by Blood. While results aren’t final, Pillen appeared confident he would be the race winner.

  • Jim Pillen 57%
  • Carol Blood 40%
  • Scott Zimmerman 4%

Pillen said his top priorities if elected will be changing Nebraska’s property tax system by updating the way schools are funded and the way property values are assessed. He’s also put a big priority on maintaining what he calls “Nebraska’s conservative values”.

One of the first big decisions likely to face the winner of the governor’s race will be deciding who to appoint to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is expected to resign if the University of Florida chooses him to be its next president. Ricketts, who could be a candidate for the Senate job, said he would leave that decision to his successor.

View Statewide Election Results

