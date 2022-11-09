Enjoying the outdoors at Doane University

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students who attend college in Crete have many opportunities, including the chance to appreciate nature throughout Doane University’s campus.

In other Pure Nebraska college spotlight, we visited with Mike Hatfield, who is the curator of the Osterhout Arborteum at Doane. “The Arboretum was established by David Osterhout,” Hatfield said. “We are the third official arboretum in the State of Nebraska. It came into being in 1979, and it’s official dedication was in 1980. We have this arboretum mainly through the heart of campus. However, have 150 acres that we maintain on campus, and the rest of campus is left to be more natural.”

“An arboretum is a collection of trees, that can also be used for educational purposes,” Hatfield said. “Some of the highlights include the fact that many of the trees have history connected to them. We actually have a grove of aspen trees that are now growing, which is unusual here. We also have a grove of pin oaks that started years ago. It just seems like you can’t walk anywhere without looking at a plaque or something like that.”

Doane University is known for its landscaping in the Crete community. “We invite the community here,” Hatfield said. “The nature you can find on campus is often cited as one of the reasons students choose to come here. People also come here for wedding photos, class photos, and even some actual weddings from time to time.”

Oak trees are probably the more prominent tree on campus, and there are more than 200 varieties of trees and shrubs. If you need a break, consider a walk through campus at Doane University.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.