Local student-athletes sign NLIs

Lincoln East track and field standout signs his National Letter of Intent to Arizona State.
Lincoln East track and field standout signs his National Letter of Intent to Arizona State.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of student-athletes across the 1011 NOW viewing area signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. November 9th marked the first day of the early signing period for college-bound players. The local signees ranged from soccer to swimming and spanned all divisions of college athletics.

Watch 1011 NOW at 6 & 10 p.m. for coverage of the local signees.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
Lincoln Police outside of a home in the area of 23rd and B Streets just after midnight Tuesday...
LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class
Casey Thompson is a quarterback at the University of Nebraska.
Thompson’s health improves, still questionable vs. Michigan
The Nebraska softball program added five talented student-athletes to its roster on Wednesday,
Revelle welcomes five signees to Nebraska Softball
Nebraska School Activities Association announces NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year