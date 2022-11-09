Nebraska School Activities Association announces NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The National Federation of State High School Associations and the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the 2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year. These coaches will be honored during halftime of the Class A Girls State Basketball Semifinal game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

2021-2022 NFHS NSAA State Coaches of the Year:

  • Evan Bohnet, South Sioux City – Girls Wrestling
  • Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow – Girls Golf
  • Brian Fleischman, Overton – Boys Golf
  • Steve Frey, Millard West – Baseball
  • Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – Boys Basketball
  • Jon Holtz, Elkhorn – Boys Tennis
  • Chace Hutchinson, Gretna – Girls Soccer
  • Sam Jilka, Lexington – Boys Cross Country
  • Josh Johnson, Wayne – Girls Bowling
  • Lance Kush, Elkhorn North – Girls Tennis
  • Paul Lee, Grand Island – Boys Bowling
  • Joel Lemus-Leon, Lexington – Boys Soccer
  • Matt McKay, Sidney – Boys Track & Field
  • Ryan Mraz, Sutherland – Boys Wrestling
  • Ross Mueller, Lincoln Southwest – Swimming & Diving
  • Melinda Nielsen, Ogallala – Unified Sports, Bowling
  • Kevin Schrad, Lincoln Southwest – Girls Track & Field
  • Mike Spiers, Howells-Dodge – Football
  • David Stallings, Millard South – Unified Sports, Track & Field
  • Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central – Girls Basketball
  • Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest – Softball
  • Donna Wiedeburg, Sidney – Girls Cross Country
  • Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran – Volleyball

