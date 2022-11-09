Nebraskans approve Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The initiatives to raise the state’s minimum wage and require voters to provide government identification at polling places passed on Tuesday.

The pay measure will gradually increase the minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 hourly by 2026, with the first bump to $10.50 instituted in January 2023.

It will be up to the state legislature to determine how the Voter ID initiative will be implemented and if it will impact mail-in voting.

The amendment to increase the ability of airports to expand service was also approved. The airport measure would allow organizations that operate airports to offer revenue guarantees to an airline during the first few months of new service.

