Thursday Forecast: Frontal “fracas”...cold air wins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front will be fully across the state Thursday morning dropping our temperatures significantly compared to Wednesday.

Strong northerly winds behind the front will help to limit those temperatures Thursday. For those in central and eastern Nebraska, highs will occur just after midnight. Once that happens, temperatures will begin to fall and that will continue throughout the day Thursday. By the afternoon hours upper 20s to upper 40s are expected from north to south. Additionally a line of showers and thunderstorms (some potentially strong) will move in early Thursday morning.

Thursday Afternoon Temperatures (KOLN)

On Friday, we will struggle to hit 40 degrees making for a below average day. Breezy conditions will continue and mostly sunny skies look to prevail.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Over the weekend temperatures rise slightly from the mid 30s to mid 40s. This is still well below normal for mid November and that looks to continue next week as well.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

