Two in custody after separate pursuits Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following two brief pursuits Tuesday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle a few minutes later and observed it traveling in excess of 110 miles per hour and passing other vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Less than two minutes later, the Pontiac left the roadway, struck a road sign, and traveled into the ditch before coming to a stop, near mile marker 394. The driver was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. The driver, Makaila Fryrear, 28, of Lincoln, was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle increased speeds to over 100 miles per hour as it continued westbound on Highway 34. After approximately one minute, the Jeep attempted to pass a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lane and caused a collision between the westbound Dodge Ram and an eastbound Honda Accord. All drivers involved were medically cleared on scene or at Aurora Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 16-year-old male from Iowa, was lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.