Ben Sasse to exit U.S. Senate in January
The Nebraska Republican was hired as president of the University of Florida.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced on Twitter that he will leave the U.S. Senate in the new year.
“I will finish out the upcoming lameduck [sic] session and resign in the first week of January,” Sasse said in his tweet hours after the University of Florida Board of Governors confirmed Ben Sasse as the university’s new president Wednesday — a day earlier than expected.
Sasse’s resignation will pave the way for Governor-elect Jim Pillen to appoint the next junior Senator of Nebraska.
According to state law, Pillen will officially take office on Jan. 5, as noted in a Wednesday release from Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulating his successor.
“Congratulations to Jim Pillen for being elected to serve Nebraskans as our state’s next Governor,” Ricketts said in the release. “I look forward to working closely with Governor-Elect Pillen and his team to ensure a smooth transition.”
Sasse’s base salary is listed at $174,000. The salary for governor of Nebraska is listed at $105,000.
