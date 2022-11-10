ComfortMade Mattress owner giving away free pillows to veterans Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mike Moore is a 9-year army veteran turned mattress store owner, and for the 4th straight year, he wants to thank his fellow servicemen and women by giving away free pillows this Friday on Veteran’s Day.

“We understand that a lot of our veteran community have had numerous sleepless nights or nights of less than ideal sleeping conditions. So we thought giving a pillow away would be a nice way to provide them with a better sleep than they’re having currently,” said Mike Moore, owner of ComfortMade Mattress Factory.

Moore said the pillows he’s giving away Friday normally retail at $69, but when it comes to his mission, money won’t mean a thing tomorrow.

“There is a substantial cost to it, but our mission is to improve the lives of our community through better sleep, and we can’t think of a better segment of our community that we’d like to improve the sleep of than our veterans.”

You can visit Mike on Friday anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and all you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow.

ComfortMade Mattress Factory is located at 5130 N 27th St. in the Lincoln Crossing Center next to PetSmart.

