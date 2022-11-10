Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A convicted murderer was taken back into custody a short time after he failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Correction Services first reported Christopher Manzer missing after he failed to return from his job in the community Wednesday. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing had been removed.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a vehicle collision involving a semi after 9 p.m. Wednesday near 13th Street and Highway 2.

Officers at the crash scene recognized a man involved as Manzer. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. NDCS later took custody of Manzer, police said.

Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993. He was sentenced roughly 13 years to life in prison on charges out of Pierce County that include second degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Manzer has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

