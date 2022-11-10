Convicted murderer missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed.

Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993. He was sentenced roughly 13 years to life on charges out of Pierce County that include second degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Manzer has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

Manzer is a 47-year old white man, 5′ 10″, 177 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

