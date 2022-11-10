Convicted murderer missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community.
Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community.(10/11 NOW)
By Kelsie Passolt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed.

Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993. He was sentenced roughly 13 years to life on charges out of Pierce County that include second degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Manzer has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

Manzer is a 47-year old white man, 5′ 10″, 177 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
Lincoln Police outside of a home in the area of 23rd and B Streets just after midnight Tuesday...
LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Signing Day for Local Athletes
Signing Day for Local Athletes
Child care costs have risen in Lancaster County since 2019
Rising cost of child care
Parents with kids enrolled at Bubbles and Blocks in Lincoln will soon see a rate increase.
Lincoln child care centers face crisis of cost, staffing
Thursday Afternoon Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Frontal “fracas”...cold air wins