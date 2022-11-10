Friday Forecast: BRRR...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s time to break out those winter coats and turn those heaters on....temperatures will be cold and significantly below average for the next several days.

Friday will be mostly sunny but it will be a cold one... and feel even colder with the wind chill! High temperatures will only reach the upper 20s to 30s, but will feel more like the low to mid 20s. It will be a breezy day with a cold northwesterly wind between 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Wind Speed and Gusts (KOLN)

Mostly clear and breezy conditions will continue for Friday night, therefore it will be a FRIGID start to Saturday. Saturday morning lows will plummet into the single digits and teens. However when you factor in the wind chill....it will feel like the single digits for all of 1011 territory.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another sunny day is setting up for Saturday with yet again....chilly and significantly below average temperatures. Highs will only reach the 30s in the northeastern half of the state and the 40s in the southwest. It won’t be quite as breezy but winds will be between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 to 25 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Skies will remain clear through the overnight and low temperatures will fall into the single digits to low teens.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Those cold temperatures are here to stay... at least for the next 7 days. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s with the expectation of the low 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures will remain cold, in the teens to low 20s. Overall conditions look to remain dry for the weekend with the small chance for precipitation on Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.