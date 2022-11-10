Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

Visits have been canceled indefinitely
(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 10, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.

According the the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services, the leak was initially detected late Wednesday afternoon. It caused the flooding of a lower level mechanical room. Water also covered the floor of the affected housing unit. Due to the impact on electrical, water and other systems, the penitentiary campus was placed on modified operations. Portable toilets were brought in and bottled water distributed to the population. Visits have been canceled indefinitely.

Thursday, the process has begun to restore water and other systems. NDCS officials will continue to work with facility staff to transport impacted inmates. While that process is underway, the facility will remain on modified operations.

READ MORE: Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities (Story from October 2021)

