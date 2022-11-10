Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.

The trooper caught up to the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at mile marker 401. The minivan came to a stop on the shoulder. As the trooper attempted to contact the driver, the driver refused to provide information to the trooper. The driver then accelerated and fled westbound at low speeds. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

Speeds during the pursuit were approximately 45 miles per hour. At mile marker 399, the trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident. The driver, Tammy Tran, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, flight to avoid arrest, and obstruction. She was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Tammy Tran
Tammy Tran(Lancaster County DoC)

Later Wednesday, around 9:20 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2 in Otoe County. The vehicle refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 miles per hour during the pursuit, which lasted approximately seven minutes.

Just west of Nebraska City, an Otoe County Sheriff’s Deputy successfully deployed stop sticks, which brought the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident. The driver, Mayee Zhu, 27, of Greenville, North Carolina, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest and speeding. She was lodged in Otoe County Jail.

Mayee Zhu
Mayee Zhu(Otoe County Jail)

