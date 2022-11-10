Two killed in Lincoln County plane crash

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Near Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows two people were killed in a plane crash just east of North Platte Wednesday.

The small plane crashed near Maxwell, Neb., about six miles east of North Platte, along Novacek Road and I-80 around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the case. The NTSB said the plane was a Piper PA56-500TP, which is a single-engine plane that can carry one pilot and up to five passengers. They said Wednesday evening that their preliminary information shows the plane crashed on approach and started on fire, killing the pilot and one passenger.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The NTSB says their investigation into the cause continues.

maxwell plane crash
maxwell plane crash(Kelsley Wilkinson)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community.
Convicted murderer missing from Lincoln correctional facility
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
Republican Pat Condon is running against Democrat Adam Morfeld in the race for Lancaster County...
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
The 2023 signing class includes (L-R): libero Laney Choboy (No. 5 overall), middle blocker Andi...
Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class

Latest News

Several members of Loofe’s family were also in the courtroom Wednesday morning.
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence
Thursday Afternoon Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Frontal “fracas”...cold air wins
Veterans Day events in Lincoln
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!