Veteran’s Day events in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Lincoln will host a number of events, starting on Veteran’s Day and concluding with the annual veterans parade on Sunday, November 13.

The 24th annual Veterans Walk of Recognition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Stadium and conclude at the Veterans Memorial Garden, 3200 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park. Flags will also be placed in the garden to commemorate Veterans Day. The Veterans Memorial Garden is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., including Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive. The program will include remarks by Lt. General Roger Lempke, the former Adjutant General of Nebraska, and Diane Gonzolas, former City Communications Manager. Presentation of the Colors will be conducted by Veterans Walk Flag Bearers Gailen Young and Scott Arner. Harry Norman, Malachi Million, and Amanda Barker will be the featured musicians. Chaplain Deb Badeer, Lincoln-Lancaster Chaplaincy Corps, will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Lincoln Veterans Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on November 13 with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow "K" Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. The parade will be streamed live on LNKTV.

Here are the streets that will be closed from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday:

S. 14th Street, “H” to “K” streets

S. 16th Street, “H” to “L” streets

S. 17th Street, “J” to “L” streets

S. 18th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 20th Street from “J” to “L” streets

S. 21st Street, “J” to “L” streets

Goodhue Boulevard from “H” to “G” streets

“H” Street from 14th to 16th streets

“K” Street, S. 13th to 21st streets

S. Antelope Valley Parkway from “K” to “L” streets

