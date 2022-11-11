Driver arrested after pursuit, search in Morrill County

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Bridgeport man following a pursuit and search Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. a trooper observed a Volkswagen Passat traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour on Highway 385 near the Link 62A intersection. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but driver refused to yield and fled northbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle approached Alliance, it turned around and began fleeing southbound on Highway 385. The driver continued southbound for approximately 30 minutes before additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then drove through a field before coming to a stop. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers and deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect, but they were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Develyn Tasby of Bridgeport. The entire pursuit lasted approximately 50 minutes, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

A few hours later, troopers and deputies contacted a resident at 1413 P Street in Bridgeport, who granted consent to search the home for the suspect. Tasby was located hiding in the attic. He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce. He was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Christopher Manzer was taken back into custody a short time after he failed to return to the...
Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility
Casey Thompson
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson out for Michigan game
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe.
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence
One Lincoln company seeks to help needy families this winter

Latest News

Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cold
A photo included in the Department of Labor Court filings of a PSSI employee working in the...
Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations
One person critically injured in a Grand Island house fire.
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island