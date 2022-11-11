Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature.

On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.

If that results holds after 204 provisional ballots are counted later this month, Republicans will have fallen short of gaining a supermajority of 33 seats in the 49-seat Unicameral Legislature.

Dornan had been ahead

Tallies on Election Night had put Dornan, a former Douglas County attorney, ahead by 122 votes for a seat now held by State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, an independent Republican who was term-limited.

But absentee votes typically trend to Democratic candidates, and that’s what happened Friday.

Gaining a filibuster-proof majority is important because it would be enough to overcome legislative maneuvering by moderates and liberals that have blocked several conservative initiatives. Those include state tax breaks for contributions to private schools, an abortion ban and allowing the carrying of concealed weapons without a state license or required training.

GOP made it a priority

Republicans had made gaining a supermajority a top priority in legislative races this year, but a red wave didn’t materialize. If the vote totals hold, and Democrats hold onto enough seats — 17 — to mount successful filibusters, it will make passing conservative bills more difficult in 2023.

One more round of vote-counting is required — that of provisional ballots cast on Election Day. But it’s unlikely that the smaller number of ballots yet to be counted, 204, will change who wins.

The Douglas County Election Commissioner’s Office has said that provisional ballots will be counted Nov. 18.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.