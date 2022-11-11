Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you’re kicking off the Holiday season, or honoring America’s veterans, here are a few events you can check out this weekend in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tree Of Lights Kickoff Event

Coinciding with the start of bell ringing, the lighting of the Tree of Lights Kickoff marks the start of the season of giving. Enjoy musical entertainment, photos with Santa and other holiday activities!

Friday 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heartbreaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ‘ABBA’ live. This event is at Rococo Theatre.

Friday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $27.50

More info: HERE

Horizons Fall Family Fun Fair

You don’t want to miss the Horizons Fall Family Fun Fair. There will be over 20 craft vendors, games for the kiddos from 9-llam and silent auction items for you to bid on. All the proceeds will benefit Horizons Youth trips and camps. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Come out and have some fun.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; $2 per person

More info: HERE

Brick Days

Brick Days is a LEGO fan expo! Brick Days Lincoln 2022 will showcase original builds from the Lincoln and Omaha LEGO User Group. Local builders of all ages will have the opportunity to show their LEGO creations as well. Brick Days is a family-friendly event featuring amazing custom LEGO creations, fun games and interactive activities! Displays are built from LEGO bricks by LEGO enthusiasts and LEGO user groups from across the Midwest.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Adults: $10 per day, Children 3-8: $5

More info: HERE

2022 Lincoln Veterans Day Parade

Come and join this celebration of our local heroes. This year’s Lincoln Veterans Parade will be honoring our women veterans. Women have played a crucial role in protecting our country and democracy since America’s founding. Today, there are over two million women veterans in the U.S. The parade will travel on K Street from 2,st Street to 14th Street. Thank you to our veterans, service members and their families.

Sunday 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.