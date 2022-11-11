Huskers Ready for 300th Consecutive Sellout

The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will celebrate its 300th consecutive regular-season sellout when it hosts Iowa on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Friday’s match vs. Iowa will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ (subscription required). The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

CONSECUTIVE SELLOUT NO. 300

• All season and single-game tickets for the 2022 Nebraska volleyball season have been sold. The Huskers will celebrate their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday against Iowa.

• The sellout streak dates back to 2001 at the approximately 4,000-capacity NU Coliseum. Despite moving into the 7,907-seat Bob Devaney Sports Center in 2013, the sellout streak continued.

• Nebraska’s sellout streak is an NCAA women’s record. The Huskers have led the nation in attendance every season since moving into the Bob Devaney Sports Center in 2013.

• Nebraska volleyball fans have continued to set the bar for attendance throughout the years:

• Nebraska set a new school record for attendance - 8,632 - against No. 2 Stanford on Sept. 18, 2019.

• A new NCAA attendance record was set at the 2021 NCAA Championship with 18,755 fans turning out to watch Wisconsin and Nebraska battle for the national title at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

• Eight of the top nine crowds in NCAA Volleyball history are all matches that have involved the Huskers.

• When Nebraska played at Creighton on Sept. 7, 2022 at the CHI Health Center, a then-regular-season NCAA record crowd of 15,797 turned out to watch the Huskers defeat the Bluejays, 3-2. It shattered the previous regular-season record of 14,022 (set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018). The record lasted nine days, however, as Wisconsin and Florida drew a crowd of 16,833 to the Kohl Center on Sept. 16.

• Of the 14 largest NCAA volleyball regular-season crowds, 13 have been matches Nebraska played in.

NOTING THE HUSKERS

• At 21-2 overall and 13-1 in the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska is tied for the league lead with Ohio State and Wisconsin.

• Nebraska is hitting .253 as a team and is holding opponents to .123 hitting, which leads the nation. The Huskers rank sixth nationally at 2.81 blocks per set.

• In Big Ten matches only, Nebraska ranks first in opponent hitting percentage (.121), first in opponent kills allowed (10.83 per set) and first in opponent service aces allowed (0.62).

• Nebraska opened the season in a 5-1 system but has been in a 6-2 system since Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount. Nicklin Hames (5.38 assists per set) and Anni Evans (4.51 assists per set) have run the 6-2 for the Huskers since Hames returned to the lineup on Oct. 14 against Penn State after a one-month absence with an injury.

• Hames, who is in her fifth season at NU, has 4,918 career assists and broke Fiona Nepo’s (1995-98) career assists school record on Oct. 22 at Illinois. Hames ranks fifth among active NCAA Division I setters in career assists.

• Outside hitter Madi Kubik is averaging a team-high 3.18 kills per set and adds 2.25 digs per set. Kubik surpassed 1,000 career kills on Sept. 10 against Long Beach State, becoming the 24th Husker all-time to reach that mark.

• Outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is averaging 3.01 kills per set and has a team-high 23 service aces. Lauenstein had a career-high 25 kills on .385 hitting in a win at No. 17 Creighton on Sept. 7. It was the most kills by a Husker in a match since Mikaela Foecke had 27 kills in the NCAA Championship match against Stanford in 2018.

• Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord is averaging 1.39 kills and a .306 hitting percentage to go with 1.64 blocks per set, which leads the nation. Hord ranks No. 2 among active NCAA Division I players in career blocks with 648.

• Sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez is averaging a team-best 4.00 digs per set. Rodriguez is the reigning AVCA National Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. She was named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 10 after averaging 6.00 digs per set in sweeps at Michigan State and Michigan, including a season-high 25 digs in the three-set win over the Wolverines.

• Freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick is putting up 2.06 kills per set on a team-high .363 hitting percentage with 1.04 blocks per set. Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. In Big Ten play, Allick ranks second with a .386 hitting percentage.

SCOUTING IOWA

• Iowa is 7-18 (1-13 Big Ten) and has lost eight matches in a row.

• Michelle Urquhart leads the Hawkeyes with 2.58 kills per set and adds 2.32 digs per set.

• Amiya Jones contributes 2.56 kills per set and has served 36 aces.

• Libero Mari Hinkle averages 4.16 digs per set.

• The Hawkeyes rank 12th in the Big Ten with a .194 hitting percentage and are 14th in opponent hitting percentage at .234.

