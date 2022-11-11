Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck.

Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.

The most recent has unknown suspects taking the generator off of the back of the food truck, while it was parked overnight in storage.

It comes on the heels of other crimes, propane tanks have also been stolen from the truck while it was parked in recent weeks - seen in surveillance photos taken from the crime scene below.

Surveillance photo of car suspected of taking propane tanks (Ellis Wiltsey)

Surveillance photo of car suspected of taking propane tanks (Ellis Wiltsey)

‘It’s more just the mental stress of everything I think that’s the biggest toll,” Maestas said. “You know, you hope for the best that someone needed this generator to keep themselves warm...so that’s my optimistic hope is at least it will be going towards something that will benefit a family.”

Maestas said he has filed a police report in each instance, but so far they have not heard of any strong leads.

He said thankfully a bulk of his losses have been covered by insurance but it is still incredibly frustrating to have it happen over and over again.

If you recognize any of the vehicles in the photos or video you are encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.