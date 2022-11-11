One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island

One person critically injured in a Grand Island house fire.
One person critically injured in a Grand Island house fire.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St.

GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin said they were able to put the fire out within minutes, but one person inside the home was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Four engines from the GIFD responded to the fire.

Carlin said the damage to the home is estimated to be around $50,000. The home had working smoke detectors that were activated during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Christopher Manzer was taken back into custody a short time after he failed to return to the...
Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility
Casey Thompson
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson out for Michigan game
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe.
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence
One Lincoln company seeks to help needy families this winter

Latest News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
Mike Moore has owned ComfortMade Mattress for five years
ComfortMade Mattress owner giving away free pillows to veterans Friday
athletics
Rising prices straining athletics