One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St.

GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin said they were able to put the fire out within minutes, but one person inside the home was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Four engines from the GIFD responded to the fire.

Carlin said the damage to the home is estimated to be around $50,000. The home had working smoke detectors that were activated during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.