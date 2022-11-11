Sports Overtime - Fri, Nov. 11

Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 12 of the 2022 High School football season and the NSAA State Semifinals are underway. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

@ Arthur County: Pawnee City VS Arthur County

@ Aurora: Boone Central VS Aurora

@ Battle Creek: Cedar Catholic VS Battle Creek

@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington

@ Gretna: Creighton Preparatory School VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Scottsbluff VS Gross Catholic

@ Hitchcock County: Bloomfield VS Hitchcock County

@ Howells-Dodge: Central Valley VS Howells-Dodge

@ Neligh-Oakdale: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk Catholic: Ord VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Grand Island VS Omaha Westside

@ Parkview Christian: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Parkview Christian

@ Pierce: Adams Central VS Pierce

@ Stanton: Clarkson/Leigh VS Stanton

Local Sports Scores

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb.

Sports

Huskers lead wire-to-wire in 75-61 win over Omaha

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
CJ Wilcher scored a career-high 21 points to help Nebraska defeat Omaha, 75-61.

News

Nebraska vs. Omaha: Highlights & Postgame Interviews

Updated: 19 hours ago
Highlights and postgame interviews from Nebraska's 75-61 win over Omaha.

Sports

Huskers ready for 300th consecutive sellout

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska volleyball team's upcoming match marks the program's 300th consecutive sellout, which is a streak which dates back to 2001.

Latest News

Sports

Huskers announce 9-player signing class

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
A trio of in-state players headline the Nebraska baseball team's 2023 signing class.

Sports

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson out for Michigan game

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not play in Saturday’s game at 3rd-ranked Michigan, according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Sports

Local student-athletes sign NLIs

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Dozens of student-athletes across the 1011 NOW viewing area signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

News

Signing Day for Local Athletes

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST
Student-athletes from across the 1011 NOW area sign national letters of intent.

News

Huskers sign top-ranked volleyball class

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.

Sports

Thompson’s health improves, still questionable vs. Michigan

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
|
By Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple says Casey Thompson has gotten "a lot better" in his recovery from an elbow injury.