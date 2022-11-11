Weekend Forecast: Cold Saturday & a little less cold Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The significantly below average temperature trend continues for the weekend. Cold temperatures will be paired with lots of sunshine Saturday and with breezier and cloudier conditions Sunday.

Saturday will be a cold to chilly day across the 1011 region, high temperatures will primarily be in the 40s with a few areas in the southwest reaching the low to mid 40s. We will see lots of sunshine throughout the day and there will be a light cool breeze from 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear conditions through the overnight hours will allow lows to bottom out once again in the low to mid teens.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Conditions get a little warmer but a little breezier and cloudier for Sunday. High temperatures will rise up to the upper 30s to upper 40s across the 1011 region. It will be warmest in the southwest and coldest in the northeast. There will be variable cloud cover from mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a warm breeze from the southeast from 10 to 15 mph with gust up to 25 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Due to increased cloud cover in the southeastern half of the state, low temperatures will not be as cold compared to the last several nights. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid teens in the northwestern half of Nebraska and in the upper teens to mid 20s for southeastern half.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

As we head into next wee.. the mid to upper 30s will stick around through Thursday before a cold front brings us even colder conditions on Friday. We will see a few small chances for a rain/snow mix or snow Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

