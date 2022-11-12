Husker volleyball team celebrates 300th consecutive sellout match

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Volleyball Program celebrated its 300th consecutive sellout match on Friday, a streak that started in 2001.

Before the rush of the first serve and the whooping of 8,200 fans after Nebraska’s first score, there’s an army of workers who served in their own way. They even had their own tunnel walk.

“Our biggest goal is to keep our fans happy and to assist them in any way that we can,” said Clarice Sabata, a member of event staff.

Sabata has been working Husker events for 20 years. On Friday, she supervised the ushers, making sure everyone found their seats.

“We come in about two hours before an event and we’re all briefed what’s going to be special that night,” Sabata said.

And Friday--the 300th consecutive sellout--was very special for the nearly 250 event workers, filled with exactly the kind of enthusiasm the Husker store manager, Karen Nielsen, was hoping for.

“Gates are open right now, and I can guarantee you there’s probably 10 to 20 people standing behind us, waiting to come in the store to start shopping,” Nielsen said.

Dozens jetted straight from the doors to the store, combing through troves of red and white shirts.

“Just being able to feel like you’re part of the team by wearing something the team is wearing is just astronomical,” Nielsen said.

Concession stand workers handed over pretzels and fizzing cups. And as the crowd settled in for another night of volleyball at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, workers and fans became part of something bigger than a team.

“For some of these events, you get to know people really well because they have season tickets, so it’s sort of like a great big family,” Sabata said.

