Huskers face off against the Wolverines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road on Saturday, traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. The battle between two of college football’s most tradition-rich programs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time in Ann Arbor (2:30 p.m. CT) with television coverage on ABC.

The Huskers stand at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten Conference play after a 20-13 loss to Minnesota last Saturday. Nebraska opened the game impressively on both sides of the ball, scoring on its first two drives and holding the Gophers scoreless in the first half to take a 10-0 lead to intermission. However, Minnesota scored 20 unanswered points in the second half and held on for a seven-point win.

Nebraska must win its final three games in order to become bowl eligible. Following this Saturday’s matchup at Michigan, the Huskers play host to Wisconsin on Nov. 19, before traveling to Iowa on Friday, Nov. 25 to close the regular season. Michigan comes into Saturday’s contest at a perfect 9-0 on the season, including a 6-0 mark in Big Ten Conference play. Michigan is ranked No. 3 in both this week’s Associated Press Poll and coaches polls.

Michigan was No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings last week, prior to the Wolverines’ 52- 17 win at Rutgers on Saturday night.

The defending Big Ten champions rely on a powerful run game, averaging 250.0 rushing yards per game to rank first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation. Michigan also boasts one of the nation’s top defensive units, ranking in the top five nationally in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense and pass efficiency defense. Michigan has won 13 straight home games heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.