Lincoln residents honor veterans during walk of recognition

For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition.

It’s about a three-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden. Participants said its a simple way to remind people of the men and women who fought for our country.

Vietnam Veteran William Duffield has walked the walk for the last 20 years, rain or shine, warm or cold.

“People drive by, honk at us, we wave at him,” Duffield said. “And like I said, it makes all of us feel good, that we can still do this. For the veterans that can’t.”

Around 15 people participated in Friday’s walk. It may have been too cold out there for some, but Duffield said the groups can be as large as 60. After they made it to the garden, Lincoln Parks and Rec hosted a Veteran’s Ceremony at Auld Pavilion.

Joyce Peck, a Gold Star Mom, helped to plan the Veteran’s Day Ceremony that was held at the Auld Pavilion.

Staff Sergeant Patrick Hamburger was killed in the line of duty when his helicopter was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011 in Afghanistan. Since then, Joyce Peck has been a dedicated member of the Antelope Park Veteran’s Memorial Committee, doing what she can to honor the life of her son, and others, who were killed in the line of duty.

“Deep down inside, it still hurts,” Peck said. “It’s been 11 years. And sometimes it feels like yesterday. He really loved his job. He told me once ‘if I have to die, I want to die in service of my country.’”

Peck said events like this bring together Gold Star Families from all over, offering a reminder that she’s not alone.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is on scene investigating a small plane crash near Maxwell.
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Christopher Manzer was taken back into custody a short time after he failed to return to the...
Convicted murderer arrested after not returning to Lincoln correctional facility
Casey Thompson
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson out for Michigan game
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe.
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Aubrey Trail death sentence
NSP Water Leak
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says

Latest News

The Husker Volleyball Program celebrated its 300th consecutive sellout match on Friday, a...
Husker volleyball team celebrates 300th consecutive sellout match
A look behind the scenes at what makes volleyball games in the Devaney possible
Husker Volleyball 300th Sellout
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support...
Veterans Walk of Recognition