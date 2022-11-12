Lincoln residents honor veterans during walk of recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last 24 years, veterans, their families, and those who just want to show their support have participated in the Veteran’s Walk of Recognition.

It’s about a three-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden. Participants said its a simple way to remind people of the men and women who fought for our country.

Vietnam Veteran William Duffield has walked the walk for the last 20 years, rain or shine, warm or cold.

“People drive by, honk at us, we wave at him,” Duffield said. “And like I said, it makes all of us feel good, that we can still do this. For the veterans that can’t.”

Around 15 people participated in Friday’s walk. It may have been too cold out there for some, but Duffield said the groups can be as large as 60. After they made it to the garden, Lincoln Parks and Rec hosted a Veteran’s Ceremony at Auld Pavilion.

Joyce Peck, a Gold Star Mom, helped to plan the Veteran’s Day Ceremony that was held at the Auld Pavilion.

Staff Sergeant Patrick Hamburger was killed in the line of duty when his helicopter was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011 in Afghanistan. Since then, Joyce Peck has been a dedicated member of the Antelope Park Veteran’s Memorial Committee, doing what she can to honor the life of her son, and others, who were killed in the line of duty.

“Deep down inside, it still hurts,” Peck said. “It’s been 11 years. And sometimes it feels like yesterday. He really loved his job. He told me once ‘if I have to die, I want to die in service of my country.’”

Peck said events like this bring together Gold Star Families from all over, offering a reminder that she’s not alone.

