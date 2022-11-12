LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O

LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.(Kierstin Foote)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street.

LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a Lincoln hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information about the crash was not provided by police.

