Nebraska college football scores (Sat. Nov. 11)
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 8 Nebraska teams played their final games of the 2022 season today. Here’s how they did:
Doane 28, Briar Cliff 14
Morningside 55, Concordia 18
Dordt 17, Midland 8
Luther 35, Nebraska Wesleyan 28
Northwestern 41, Hastings 10
UNK 21, Northeastern State 0 (4th quarter)
Peru State 17, Culver-Stockton 12
Wayne State 10, MSU Moorhead 7
