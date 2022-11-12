Nebraska college football scores (Sat. Nov. 11)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 8 Nebraska teams played their final games of the 2022 season today. Here’s how they did:

Doane 28, Briar Cliff 14

Morningside 55, Concordia 18

Dordt 17, Midland 8

Luther 35, Nebraska Wesleyan 28

Northwestern 41, Hastings 10

UNK 21, Northeastern State 0 (4th quarter)

Peru State 17, Culver-Stockton 12

Wayne State 10, MSU Moorhead 7

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.