Nebraska college football scores (Sat. Nov. 11)

(KEYC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 8 Nebraska teams played their final games of the 2022 season today. Here’s how they did:

Doane 28, Briar Cliff 14

Morningside 55, Concordia 18

Dordt 17, Midland 8

Luther 35, Nebraska Wesleyan 28

Northwestern 41, Hastings 10

UNK 21, Northeastern State 0 (4th quarter)

Peru State 17, Culver-Stockton 12

Wayne State 10, MSU Moorhead 7

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Huskers face off against the Wolverines
Suspect vehicle in theft
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
NSP Water Leak
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says

Latest News

The Husker Volleyball Program celebrated its 300th consecutive sellout match on Friday, a...
Husker volleyball team celebrates 300th consecutive sellout match
Nebraska women's basketball takes down Houston Christian
Huskers roll past Huskies, 79-48
Nebraska women's basketball rolls over Houston Christian
Husker women's basketball rolls over Houston Christian
Nebraska volleyball takes down Iowa
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes