One extricated, two hospitalized after serious crash at 70th & O

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a serious crash in east Lincoln.

LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras showed at least two vehicles involved, one of which was on fire, minutes after the crash occurred.

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic camera. (LTU)

Cameras continued to show LFR performing a rescue operation one one vehicle to free a person from the inside, while other crews worked to extinguish the vehicle that was on fire. Cameras appear to show that the vehicle on fire was not occupied.

Two people have been hospitalized as a result of the crash, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Shortly after 3 a.m., LPD advised the entire intersection would be closed while the cause of the crash is investigated. Specifically, 70th Street is closed from Q to L Streets, while O Street is closed from 66th to Wedgewood Drive.

The Lincoln Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident in the intersection of 70th and O streets. The intersection will be closed for an indefinite period of time. Please take alternate routes and drive carefully. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) November 12, 2022

