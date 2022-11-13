Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.

No major injuries have been reported due to this incident.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

