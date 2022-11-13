Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.

No major injuries have been reported due to this incident.

