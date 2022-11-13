College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students. (Source: KYW)
By Ryan Hughes
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Some Temple University students are worried about their safety after they were robbed at gunpoint at their off-campus housing.

Eleven students returned to their apartment Friday after a frightening home invasion where police say two men armed with guns robbed the students around 7 a.m.

Six girls were reportedly home at the time, three had their boyfriends, and they were joined by two other friends. The group said they were all locked in the basement and forced to hand over their debit cards, keys, phones and cash.

Two of the girls in the group said they were able to use their laptops in the basement and messaged loved ones to call 911.

After being interviewed by police, the students were reunited with their parents.

Last week, Temple University launched a program aimed at helping students and their families find off-campus housing that meets certain safety and security criteria.

Officials said student safety remains the university’s top priority.

