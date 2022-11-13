Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeff Bezos is giving Dolly Parton $100 million.

The country legend is the latest recipient of Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts. It was used to help fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon, has said the prize money has no strings attached.

“They can give it all to their own charity or they can share the wealth. It is up to them,” he said last year.

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation and eventually the Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Corum runs for 162 yards, No. 3 Michigan beats Nebraska 34-3
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

Latest News

A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors
A still from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens