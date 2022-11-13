Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies.

On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man, Wayne Roblee, who was attending a wedding reception.

When officers arrived, they learned a member of the private security company, Michael Pena, and an off-duty Nebraska State Trooper, LeJay Jones, had administered CPR and deployed an Automated External Defibrillator, reviving the patient.

KPD said the actions from Pena and Jones likely saved Roblee’s life.

KPD Officer Ben Dostal submitted a nomination to recognize Pena and Jones. In recognition of their immediate action and life-saving efforts, Chief Bryan Waugh presented Pena and Trooper Jones the Kearney Police Community Member Distinguished Service Award in the presence of Roblee and many members of his family.

On Sept. 12, KPD officers responded to a residential structure fire with KVFD on Avenue F. Officers were contacted by a neighbor, John Rosenquist, who was attempting to contact the person who lived inside the burning home. Rosenquist could hear the resident yelling for help so he kicked the door into the residence, locating Mary Lee Swim a few feet from the front door.

On arrival, officers helped Rosenquist carry Swim from the burning home. Swim was transported to Kearney Regional Hospital and spent six weeks in the ICU.

Sergeant Jace Schanou submitted a nomination to recognize Rosenquist and Officers Amy Trausch and Eric Elder.

Chief Waugh presented John Rosenquist with the Kearney Police Community Member Distinguishes Service Award and Officers Elder and Trausch with the Kearney Police Certificate of Commendation.

