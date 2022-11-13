Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons

If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.

“It’s a very new skill,” Hansen said. “It’s pretty awkward at first for most people because you’re holding this big, heavy bow and you’ve got to put this arrow on the string and it’s longer than your arm and it’s awkward. When that clicks and they get it, you can see it on their face, and they’re looking at you like ‘oh my gosh, i just got it.’ and you’re like, ‘yeah, you just got it.”

Hansen prioritizes safety and comfortability. She first took up archery at a young age and said she’s felt empowered by growing in skill and knowledge of the sport. On Nov. 25, the Education Center will host a Cosmic Archery Event with black lights and glowing targets from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Corum runs for 162 yards, No. 3 Michigan beats Nebraska 34-3
Suspect vehicle in theft
Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts
NSP Water Leak
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Breezy but not as cold
Football scores for Nov. 12
Nebraska college football scores (Nov. 12)
Outdoor Education Center offers archery lessons
Outdoor Education Center offers archery lessons
The 2022 Midterm Elections was Election Commissioner Dave Shively's last election.
Dave Shivley's last election as commissioner