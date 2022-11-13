Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

(Brett Baker)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday.

The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) is coming off of a 24-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers and the Hawkeyes will meet the following week in Iowa City for the regular season finale on Friday, November 25th at 3 p.m.

