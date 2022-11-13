Sunday Forecast: Breezy but not as cold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will be breezy but not quite as cold as the last several days. The below average temperature trend follows us into next week and we have a chance for some snow flurries and showers Monday.

Sunday will bring cloudier, breezier and slightly warmer conditions to the 1011 region. There will be variable cloud cover throughout the day but overall it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will be the warmest we’ve seen in a couple of days but still significantly below average. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to upper 40s across the area. Temperatures will be coldest in the northern areas and warmest in the southwest. It will be a bit warmer because we will have a southeasterly breeze that will push “warmer” air into the area. Winds will be between 10-20 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Cloud cover will remain over the southeastern half of the state while partly to mostly clear skies will dominate in the northwestern half. Therefore temperatures will be coldest in the northwestern half, in the teens, while the southeastern half will be in the upper teens to upper 20s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be generally cloudy, cold and bring a chance for light snow flurries to snow showers in the southeastern half of the state. High temperatures will be primarily in the 30s across the area. The main chance for snow flurries and snow showers will be during the afternoon and nighttime hours in the southeastern half of the state. In terms of snow accumulation a trace to an inch is possible, but overall little to no accumulation is expected.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

1011 Snow Potential for Monday, November 14th to Tuesday Morning, November 15th, (KOLN)

Another cold night will set up Monday into Tuesday with low temperatures falling into the teens once again.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Temperatures remain cold and significantly below average through the rest of the week. In addition we will have a few small chances for snow on Tuesday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

