$6,000 worth of equipment stolen from Lincoln Police vehicle

(KOLN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said multiple items were stolen from the trunk of a cruiser on Friday morning.

Police said the vehicle was parked just north of 31st Street and Old Cheney Road.

According to LPD, a radio, ballistic vest, flashlight, baton, backpack and other forms of issued equipment were stolen. Police said the total value of the stolen items is $6,150.

At this time, the equipment has not been located. This investigation is still ongoing and if you have any information on the case, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

