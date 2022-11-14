Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue.

According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and forced the employee to open up the cash register.

The suspects emptied the contents of the register into a bag and took off.

The employee told GIPD that the cash register had $3,127.83 and an additional $750 was taken from the office desk.

GIPD said no shots were fired.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game time of 2022 announced
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

$6,000 worth of Lincoln Police equipment stolen from officer’s personal vehicle
Nebraska receives nearly $12 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition