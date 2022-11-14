Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue.

According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and forced the employee to open up the cash register.

The suspects emptied the contents of the register into a bag and took off.

The employee told GIPD that the cash register had $3,127.83 and an additional $750 was taken from the office desk.

GIPD said no shots were fired.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.