Deaf student joins high school’s marching band drumline

Michael Gouin is the first deaf student to be a part of the marching band at Woodson High School. (WJLA, MARK JONES, FCPS, KAREN BOLT, FCPS,, CNN, Mark Jones/FCPS, Karen Bolt/FCPS)
By Caroline Patricks
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) – A 17-year-old high school student in Virginia is the first deaf member of the Woodson High School’s marching band.

“They told me that they have never seen people who are deaf in a marching band,” Michael Gouin said.

But by looking at the drumline, you would never know that one student is unable to hear.

“I am deaf so I can’t hear, but I can feel it vibrating. So that’s why the bass is very loud, you can feel it vibrating, right?” Gouin explained.

He uses his cochlear implant but said it doesn’t come without its challenges.

“Every time when the battery dies, everything is all quiet. I can’t hear anything. So it’s really difficult to hear, but at least I can see the drum major,” Gouin said.

At first, the teen used an American Sign Language interpreter; now he no longer requires one for game performances.

“Being deaf doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. You can do anything - just try and see what’s going to happen. Just like I joined the marching band. I never give up. We’re just like a normal person,” Gouin said.

After high school, the teen said he hopes to attend Galludet University and also hopes to try out for the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game time of 2022 announced
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

$6,000 worth of Lincoln Police equipment stolen from officer’s personal vehicle
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Police ID University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Nebraska receives nearly $12 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns