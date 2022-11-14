Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue

Pet owners helped out with a good cause Sunday afternoon.
Pet owners helped out with a good cause Sunday afternoon.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pet owners helped out with a good cause Sunday afternoon. Fur the Love of Christmas Event was put on by Cherished Images by Beverly. They took portraits of pets dressed up in holiday costumes, from reindeer to Santa or elves.

The cost of those portraits benefits the Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue based in Lincoln. They are a foster-based rescue that helps put animals in humane societies into foster homes to adjust them to life with a family.

With the holidays nearing, they are in need of food and supplies to help those animals.

“I’m not sure how many dogs I have but I know the medical bills on medical and pet keeping bills are outrageous and this helps provide funds for that,” said Rod Johnson, Beverly’s Cherished Images.

If you are interested in donating or getting involved with Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at Cotner & O, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will...
Corum runs for 162 yards, No. 3 Michigan beats Nebraska 34-3
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

Latest News

The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on...
Female veterans tell their stories at Lincoln Veterans Parade
Little accumulation expected with south central and eastern areas seeing between a trace to 1...
Monday Forecast: Cold with Potential for Light Snow Flurries/Showers
The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on...
Lincoln Veterans Parade
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha