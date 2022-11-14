Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pet owners helped out with a good cause Sunday afternoon. Fur the Love of Christmas Event was put on by Cherished Images by Beverly. They took portraits of pets dressed up in holiday costumes, from reindeer to Santa or elves.

The cost of those portraits benefits the Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue based in Lincoln. They are a foster-based rescue that helps put animals in humane societies into foster homes to adjust them to life with a family.

With the holidays nearing, they are in need of food and supplies to help those animals.

“I’m not sure how many dogs I have but I know the medical bills on medical and pet keeping bills are outrageous and this helps provide funds for that,” said Rod Johnson, Beverly’s Cherished Images.

If you are interested in donating or getting involved with Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue, click here.

