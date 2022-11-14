Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln

Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock' n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced...
Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023.(Chicago)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

A full list of tour dates and information is available at ChicagoTheBand.com.

Chicago released their 38th studio album, “Born for this Moment,” in 2022, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.”

