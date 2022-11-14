Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

A full list of tour dates and information is available at ChicagoTheBand.com.

Chicago released their 38th studio album, “Born for this Moment,” in 2022, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.”

