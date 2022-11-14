Monday Forecast: Cold with Potential for Light Snow Flurries/Showers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Another day of cold temperatures are on tap for the start of the new week... plus we have the chance of getting some snow flurries and showers in eastern and south central portions of 1011 territory. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Monday will be colder than Sunday... highs will be back in the mid to upper 30s for most with a few areas in the southwest hitting the low 40s. It will be a mostly to mainly cloudy day and winds will be light between 5-15 mph. Monday afternoon to evening portions of south central and eastern 1011 territory have the chance to see light snow showers to light snow flurries, we are expecting generally little to no accumulation with a trace to an 1 inch possible. Since winds will be light, blowing snow is not expected. However, there could be some snow falling during the evening commute hours so make sure to take proper precautions while driving. Through the overnight hours we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the teens to low 20s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Little accumulation expected with south central and eastern areas seeing between a trace to 1 inch. (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in terms of temperature. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 40s, with most of the area in the 30s. There will be generally partly cloudy skies and a cool breeze around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight low temperature will fall back into the single digits to teens.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The rest of the week looks to be dry with temperatures holding steady in the 30s before a cold front moves through and kicks temperatures back to the 20s on Friday. Breezy to windy conditions will be accompanied with the passing of the front as well.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

