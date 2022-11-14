Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween

62-year-old man found suffering from a head wound in an empty lot
(Dakota News Now)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died.

Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.

Price was transported — unresponsive — to UNMC from a neighborhood located near 38th and Hamilton streets, according to Monday’s release from the Omaha Police Department. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, the OPD release states, at which time the charges in his case were upgraded from assault to homicide.

According to the police report, responding officers saw a white Kia Optima LX that had been reported stolen from Lincoln at the scene.

As OPD continues to investigate, anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or call Omaha Crime Stoppers 402-444-STOP. You can also submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game time of 2022 announced
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

Latest News

Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of...
February trial set for Elwood woman charged with attempted murder
Teenager arrested after attempting to sneak backstage at Pinnacle Bank Arena concert
$6,000 worth of Lincoln Police equipment stolen from officer’s personal vehicle
Nebraska receives nearly $12 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement