People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday

PCM’s Help Center will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need on Thursday, November 17th.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - We don’t want anyone to be alone on the holidays. People’s City Mission will once again be serving a full Thanksgiving meal to not only all of the homeless in Lincoln, but to anyone who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving and could use a meal. We start serving at 11:30 and will go until 1:30 on Thanksgiving Day. We expect to serve around 700 meals.

PCM’s Help Center will also be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need.  Giveaway will take place on Thursday, November 17th, from 9:00am - Noon, or until supplies run out.

If you would like to help, we are accepting donations of frozen turkeys, pies, plus ingredients for side dishes (no prepared sides, please). Donations can be dropped off at the Shelter at 110 Q St or at the Help Center at 6800 P St.

One more way to help: You can buy just one meal for a homeless person. It only costs the Mission $2.77. You can go to our website at pcmlincoln.org and click DONATE. For more information, call 402-475-1303.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game time of 2022 announced
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Below average temperatures continue
Monday Forecast: The cold continues with flurries possible
Pet portaits
Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue