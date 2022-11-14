People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - We don’t want anyone to be alone on the holidays. People’s City Mission will once again be serving a full Thanksgiving meal to not only all of the homeless in Lincoln, but to anyone who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving and could use a meal. We start serving at 11:30 and will go until 1:30 on Thanksgiving Day. We expect to serve around 700 meals.

PCM’s Help Center will also be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need. Giveaway will take place on Thursday, November 17th, from 9:00am - Noon, or until supplies run out.

If you would like to help, we are accepting donations of frozen turkeys, pies, plus ingredients for side dishes (no prepared sides, please). Donations can be dropped off at the Shelter at 110 Q St or at the Help Center at 6800 P St.

One more way to help: You can buy just one meal for a homeless person. It only costs the Mission $2.77. You can go to our website at pcmlincoln.org and click DONATE. For more information, call 402-475-1303.

