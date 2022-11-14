P!NK announces summer 2023 tour with stop in Omaha

Pop star P!NK announced her Summer Carnival tour that includes a stop in Omaha.
Pop star P!NK announced her Summer Carnival tour that includes a stop in Omaha.(Live Nation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - P!NK is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Omaha in 2023.

The pop icon will perform with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, Aug. 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement follows the release of P!NK’s latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on...
Nebraska’s final home football game time of 2022 announced
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & O early Saturday morning, as seen on a city traffic...
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced...
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a two-alarm house fire just east of 40th & A Streets Sunday...
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
Lizzo
Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha