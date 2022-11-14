P!NK announces summer 2023 tour with stop in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - P!NK is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Omaha in 2023.

The pop icon will perform with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, Aug. 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement follows the release of P!NK’s latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”.

