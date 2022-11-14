Teenager arrested after attempting to sneak backstage at Pinnacle Bank Arena concert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to Pinnacle Bank Arena on a report of an attempted assault on an officer Saturday at 9:52 p.m.

According to LPD, officers working the concert detail for Rod Wave-Beautiful Mind were initially contact by security staff regarding an 18-year-old making multiple attempts to sneak backstage.

The teenager was removed from the arena and made three attempts to reenter. After the third, the teen was taken into custody for trespassing.

While taking the teenager into custody, police claim he attempted to punch one of the arresting officers in the face. The officer dodged the attempt and was uninjured.

The 18-year-old was lodged in jail for Attempted Assault on an Officer, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass, Obstructing a Police Officer, and Criminal Mischief.

