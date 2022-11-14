Tuesday Forecast: Chilly with partly cloudy skies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chilly and significantly below average temperature trend will continue to dominate this week.

Tuesday will be another chilly day across the 1011 region... high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s. The chilly conditions will be paired with a cold breeze from 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, which will make it feel a few degrees colder. Skies will generally be partly to mostly cloudy. Cloud cover will be variable through the overnight and lows will fall to the single digits to teens.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring slightly breezier and colder conditions for some but slightly warmer for others. High temperatures will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s for the northeastern half of Nebraska while the southwestern half will seen highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be a cold northwesterly breeze between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. It will be a mostly sunny first half of the day but clouds will increase through the second half of the day. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Conditions will remain chilly in the 20s and 30s as we head into Saturday.... then temperatures creep back up into 40s by Sunday. The remainder of the week looks to remain dry.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.