Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska.

Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.

Hanner got started with the organization while living in Dallas.

He met up with his friend and founder of the organization who was passing through on a different veteran walk from Tybee Island, GA to Santa Monica, CA.

He says since getting started with the walk he has raised more awareness about these issues. And helping change lives along the way.

“As I was walking someone that I hadn’t heard from for years and years reached out and told me that what I was doing was positively impacting her life,” Hanner said. “Because now she actually had somewhere to turn, she had avenues that she didn’t know she had previously.”

Hanner started his journey in Wyoming on September 23. Now he is 433 miles into his journey and plans to complete the walk in Omaha next weekend. At the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Hanner encourages anyone interested in joining the last leg of his walk to to reach out on their Facebook, or website.

