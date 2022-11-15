14 people killed in crashes during October in Nebraska
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of October 2022, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- These 14 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes.
- Six of the ten vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, three were using a seatbelt, and one had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- Four of the fatalities were in rural locations.
- One of the fatalities was on the interstate, three on other highways, and ten on local roads.
- Four of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
- One of the fatalities involved a train.
- There were 29 fatalities in October of 2021.
- Only 53 of the 173 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.